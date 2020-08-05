Court remands man who pleaded guilty to stealing car

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday, ordered that one Adeoye Olayemi, 38, who pleaded guilty to stealing a car, be remanded in the Gwagwalada police Area Command custody, pending sentencing.

Olayemi who is from Kabba Odolu village, Kogi, pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for sentence.

Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Jesse, who resides opposite timber shade, Gwagwalada reported the case at the Gwagwalada police station on July 13.

Yakubu alleged that the defendant stole a Toyota Camry belonging to the complaint with registration No.RSH 896 HF where it was parked at the Gwagwalada market.

He said that during police investigation the defendant confessed to the crime and five more cars were recovered from him.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

