‘Obviously we are not saints, not even him’ Netizens react

Social media users have reacted to Dunsin Oyekan’s comment on Secular songs.

Tweet said” Obviously we are not saints, not even him”

The spirit-filled singer Dunsin Oyekan has come for those who listen to gospel and secular songs.

In a trending video from Dunsin’s ministration, the gospel singer described those affected as being confused, adding that they couldn’t hear from God, which has sparked reactions online.

Someone said: “I don’t understand his take. Cos if we apply this logic to movies, then it gets complicated.”

Here are other reactions from tweeps

Music have different genres, you can choose to listen to verities depending on your mood. I don’t understand his take. Cos if we apply this logic to movies, then it gets complicated. You shouldn’t be seeing mission impossible focus on mount zion movies — Reuben Oshomagbe (@ReubenOshomagbe) January 17, 2023





Unfortunately not everyone is meant to understand.

He was speaking to a group of people in the church & not everyone cos clearly not everyone can get the message…so don’t beat yourself.

If the message is for you, you know yourself

👨🏾‍🦯👨🏾‍🦯👨🏾‍🦯 — DON (@RowlyDaDon) January 17, 2023

I think context should really become a syllabus taught in schools and Uni. In the gathering where he’s speaking, absolutely nothing wrong with what he’s said. But expanding it to an audience that it’s not directed at, people will take it out of context. — Wunderkid | Influencer Marketing | #Witfluencer (@wUNDERkld) January 17, 2023

There are messages for the multitude, there are messages for the 120; there are messages for the 70; there are messages for the 12; there are messages for the 3 and there are messages for Peter. — Olufemi | The Word Baker 🍞 (@olufemibabz) January 17, 2023

Lol 😂

Y’all go to birthday parties, your children’s school functions, your work end of the year party and dance to this same music, doesn’t make you less spiritual 🤷🏽‍♂️

IMO, it just means you are in tune with your environment as a human. — Civilized Gangster (@ZaddyTCG) January 18, 2023

This is how Nigerian Christians manufacture new sins everyday, making it extremely difficult to feel saved as a Christian. This song was written by King Solomon and it made it into the Bible (The word of God) You can’t condemn a secular songs if it’s not glorifying Satan pic.twitter.com/IV1AmNioQE — Prince Of Vibes 👑 Ikemefuna (@Iam_entee) January 18, 2023

Obviously we are not Saint's, not even him You can't serve two masters at same time, nd if you think Salvation is by your music mood swings. OYO Whatever you're doing that doesn't glorify God, is like taking a break from the heavenly race, Like let me see a nice movie first 😂 — Enam Carter (@i_amCarterEnam) January 18, 2023

