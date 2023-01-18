‘Obviously we are not saints, not even him’ Netizens react

By Rachael Omidiji
Social media users have reacted to Dunsin Oyekan’s comment on Secular songs.

Tweet said” Obviously we are not saints, not even him”

The spirit-filled singer Dunsin Oyekan has come for those who listen to gospel and secular songs.

In a trending video from Dunsin’s ministration, the gospel singer described those affected as being confused, adding that they couldn’t hear from God, which has sparked reactions online.

Someone said: “I don’t understand his take. Cos if we apply this logic to movies, then it gets complicated.”

Here are other reactions from tweeps


