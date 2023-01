“Education is very important, education is also critical and what LMF is doing is directly in line with our idea that children should be learning”

FG worried over rising number of out of school children in Nigeria

The Federal government has expressed concern over the rising number of children dropping out of school daily in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving a delegation Team from Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF), the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah lamented that the menace is fueling insecurity in the country.

According to him, “your initiative is a wonderful one, vocational training is one of the things that the Federal Ministry of Education is clamouring for as a means of youths empowerment.

“First and foremost, we are not happy that we have children out of school in the country. This has been a major concern for the government and particularly the education ministry.

“If you watch carefully, you will discover that we are on a campaign, we are moving from one state to another trying to encourage parents, especially to ensure that children between the ages of six (6) and Fifteen (15) are in school”.





The Minister commended LMF for their efforts in training Young people, especially bringing back the children that have left school to come back to school and learn a skill.

“Education is very important, education is also critical and what LMF is doing is directly in line with our idea that children should be learning, not just reading and writing but getting involved in vocational training that can provide them with a clear source of livelihood.

“This is important because, one of the reasons why we have found ourselves in the insecurity problem in this country is because we have children who are not in school and have become tools in the hands of criminals,” he stated.

He said the ministry will support the vocational initiative of LMF to enable the project growth and expansion to cover more areas in the country.

The Leader of the LMF delegation visit, Engr. Kashim Ali, a former President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) called for the need for all stakeholders in the Education sector to support an initiative that would promote vocational training in Nigeria.

He said skilled trade if properly harnessed would reduce unemployment and positively engage the youths in the country.

The Minister would flag off the Foundation’s Championship school Sewing Project on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 in Abuja.

Executive Director of Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF), Hon. Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoya also Speaking explained that the competition will cover the Six (6) Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Championship will be in three categories, the Junior schools (JSS) category, the Senior schools (SSS) category and contestants from the Out of School Youths group.

After the elimination stage of the Championship, 54 contestants would emerge from the 6 Area Councils and move into the finalist stage of the competition where a winner would be announced.