Gambian Vice President, Badara Joof dies in India

Vice President of the Gambia, Badara Joof is dead.

President Adama Barrow, who disclosed this in a tweet, announced that the tragic incident happened in India.

“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi,” he tweeted.

The vice-president died after a short illness. The president neither mentioned the time of his death nor state whether he was receiving treatment in India.