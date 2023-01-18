Over 36m women in Nigeria are at risk of developing cervical cancer — NIMR

By Segun Kasali
cervical cancer NIMR
Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has disclosed that over 36 million women in Nigeria are at risk of developing cervical cancer.
The Institute’s Director of Research, Professor Oliver Ezechi made this known at the flag-off Cervical cancer prevention project on Wednesday in Lagos.
Oliver noted there are 12000 cases diagnosed annually, with 8000 deaths.
The Director explicated that this translated to 33 new cervical cancer and 22 deaths from the disease daily.
Ezechi stated that Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections cause most cervical cancers, adding that HPV is a group of viruses that are extremely common worldwide.


He said HPV is the most common sexually acquired infection and often impacts young adults who become sexually active early in their lives.
Meanwhile, The Director cited World Health Organisation’s strategy towards eliminating cervical cancer by 2030.
According to him,  90 per cent of girls are vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by age 15.
Ezechi suggested that 90 per cent of women identified with cervical precancer or invasive cancer receive adequate treatment and care 2.
He noted 70 per cent of women screened with the high-performance test by 35, and again by 45 years.
Professor Olivia projected that 74 million cervical cancer cases would be prevented and 62 million women’s lives could be saved over the next century if the strategy is implemented globally

