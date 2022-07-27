Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, backs ASUU seeking bill to ban foreign education for public officials’ children

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, has backed the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in its quest for a bill that will ban foreign education for public office holders in the country.

It will be recalled that a member of the House of Representatives, Sergius Ogun representing Esan North East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency, had earlier this year sponsored a bill seeking to regulate how children of public officers enrol in schools outside the shores of Nigeria.

While sponsoring the bill entitled ‘A Bill for an Act to Regulate International Studies for Wards and Children of Nigerian Public Officers, to Strengthen Indigenous Institutions, Provide Efficient Educational Services for National Development; and for Related Matters,’ Ogun had noted that the proposal would strengthen indigenous educational institutions to meet global standards.

The lawmaker stressed that among others the bill would boost the economy by reducing cash flight and foreign exchange, reducing brain drain and instituting good welfare conditions for indigenous academics, experts and professionals based abroad to come back home and develop their country with their skills and expertise.

But having faced stiff opposition at the second reading of the House, the bill was subsequently rejected, much to the displeasure of many Nigerians and the striking university unions.

But as the striking university union has again reignited the call for the bill in the light of its ongoing five-month-old industrial action, the LP vice presidential candidate has backed their call, noting that education and youth investment should be key priorities for any country that wishes to grow across the globe.

“ASUU seeking a bill to ban foreign education for children of public officials is a way to go. Education should be a key in any country that wishes to grow. Invest in our youth. It’s that simple,” he tweeted on Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle.

