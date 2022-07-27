Kwara Police loses Area Commander in motorcycle accident

By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara State Police command lost its assistant commissioner of Police (ACP) Abolade Oladigbolu, in a ghastly motor accident on Tuesday.

Tribune Online gathered that the ACP, who is also the area commander of Alapa Area Police Command of the state, died when he was being carried on a motorcycle in the Eyenkorin area of the Ilorin metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said that the deceased used the commercial motorcycle on the fateful day he met his untimely death because his car was being repaired at the mechanic workshop.

Also speaking on the demise of the police officer, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for the Ilorin West/Asa federal constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, said that the deceased, a member of Course 20/2000, had put in more than 22 years in the service of the country.

“I receive with great shock the news of the sudden death of ACP Abolade Oladigbolu who before
his death on July 26, 2022, was the Area Commander Alapa Police Area Command of
Kwara state.

“The late Assistant Commissioner of Police who was a member of Course 20/2000 has put in more than 22 years in the service of our great country, he served us in Kwara with humility and dedication to his duty as evidence of his death while on active service within his
area of jurisdiction.

“I recall my last conversation with him early hours of the same day he lost his life, we both reinstated our commitment to secure the areas covered by the five divisional headquarters within his area of jurisdiction so as to avert the case of kidnapping which is fast escalating across
the country.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, the
Commissioner of Police Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, officers and men of Kwara State Police Command, and indeed his immediate family for the untimely death of ACP Abolade Oladigbolu.

“I pray that God Almighty will comfort his immediate family, Amin”, he said.

