Obiano installs 64 computed tomographic diagnosis scan machine in Ojukwu varsity teaching hospital

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has acquired and installed a sixty-four Computed Tomographic Scan Diagnosis Machine at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Basil Nwankwo, made this known when the Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, and others paid him a courtesy call in his office, on Tuesday.

Tribune Online gathered that while taking Bishop Okoye and his entourage which includes, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Bishop Peter Okpaleke among others round the Hospital, Dr Nwankwo said that the machine which is the most sophisticated in diagnosing in all health problems, is the only one in the entire South East region of Nigeria and number six in entire federation courtesy of Governor Willie Obiano.

Dr Nwankwo who explained that the machine had already done thirty-two exposures already, noted that the hospital has received tremendous support from the state government since he assumed office, even as he noted that the teaching hospital has attracted a world-class Mother and Child Medical Centre which was built by a multinational company with two theatres, intensive care unit among others, which he said will be commissioned by Governor Willie Obiano in due course.

In his response the Auxiliary Bishop of Awka, Most Reverend Okoye, said that what he witnessed in the teaching hospital is highly commendable, as according to him, the hospital has been transformed a lot in both infrastructure and service to the people, urging the staff and the management of the hospital not to relent.

For the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Reverend Okpaleke, who was also part of the visit, said he has changed his perception about government hospitals, because of the huge sacrifices both the Anambra state government and the staff and management of the hospital have put in place, and prayed God to bless them.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

