Aare Musulumi lauds Oyo police on Akinyele, old National Park

THE Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has commended the police in Oyo State for enhancing the security of the state.

He particularly praised the command for responding swiftly to the serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area and for its recent operation that resulted in the dislodgement of bandits from the old Oyo National Park.

Alhaji Akinola gave the commendation at the weekend in Ibadan during a reception he organised in honour of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonwu.

“You came at a time when things were very difficult as far as security is concerned in Oyo State, and I thank God that you have been able to face the challenge head-on.

“Coincidentally, an area where there was particularly a serious security challenge, Akinyele Local Government Area, is my home. But we give thanks to God that you have been able to combat the nagging security problem in that area,” Alhaji Akinola stated.

The religious leader reiterated his commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property of not only the people of the state but the entire South West region through regular support for the police and other security agencies.

In a remark, Enwonwu, who was accompanied by his wife, Mariam and son, Chuka; as well as the Commanding Officer, Special Protection Unit, CSP Yisa Moses; the Divisional Police Officer, Agodi, CSP Afeez Oyekan; the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi and other officers and aides, thanked Alhaji Akinola for the reception.

He said since he assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police in the state barely four months ago, he had been working hard to change the narrative in terms of crime control strategy.

“What I expect from the officers and men of the command is to discharge their duties professionally, in accordance with the rule of law, and respect the human rights of citizens, whether Nigerians or non-Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that we will not rest on our oars. We will continue to do our best to provide adequate security in Oyo State so that Nigerians and non-Nigerians in the state will be in a position to feel at home and have an atmosphere conducive to their businesses as a way of growing the economy of the state and attracting local and foreign investors,” the commissioner said.

Notable personalities that attended the reception included Alhaji Akinola’s wife, Alhaja Mariam; former Head of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, Professor Kamil Oloso; the chairman of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe and the director of the Arabic Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan, Sheikh Abdul Wahab Ahmad.

Others were the Babaloja of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekinni Abass; the vice-chairman of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Alhaji Ibrahim Adebolu; the state chairperson of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Alhaja Bisi Oloso; and the Chief Imam of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Sheikh Mahmood Muhammad Awwal.

