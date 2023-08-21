Special Adviser to Kogi Governor on Internal and Corporate Affairs, Hon. Abdulkarim Isah, popularly called ECOMOG, has resigned his appointment and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the State.

Isah, TRIBUNE ONLINE learned, was an elected local government chairman before his appointment as special adviser to the Governor.

In his letter of resignation dated August 16, 2023, the former APC chieftain said his interest and participation in politics was for the sole aim of serving his people.

“So, the question is whether I have been able to fulfil this right of my people over me. I do not need to think twice before answering, hence the decision to move on to explore other avenues in the service and interest of that same people,” he said.

In a statement sent to our reporter, the former Yahaya Bello’s aide said it would be counter-productive for Kogi, which had always been in the limelight, to remain in “doom” as it is under the ruling party.

“It is sad that the APC is dead in the state due Alh. Yahaya Bello decision to imposed Ododo as the APC candidate. Therefore, we need to align ourselves to a political party that will bring visible development to our people,” he added.

