Obey mourns son’s death, launches ministry against alcoholism, drug addiction

Renowned music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has launched “Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry (FADAM)” against alcoholism and drug addiction among Nigerian youths.

This is contained in a statement signed by the General Manager of his music group, Mr Tunji Odunmbaku, which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obey-Fabiyi had during a vacation in UK, received news of the death of his 48-year-old son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi, on July 28.

NAN reports that Obey-Fabiyi had launched the ministry as part of his efforts to join forces in the fight against alcoholism and drug addiction among younger generation in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Obey-Fabiyi said that the newly launched ministry was aside from his popular Decross Gospel Mission and Ebenezer Obey Evangelistic Ministry.

He said the new ministry was launched in the UK to turn the pains of his son’s death into a solution ministry for parents and families of youths passing through the same experience.

The renowned musician said that the effort was to “massively enlighten and educate youths on the dangers of alcoholism as well as drug addiction”.

He said that FADAM would also become an avenue to assist parents as well as families of alcoholic and drug-addicted youths.

According to him, it will allow them to overcome the challenges and make their children better citizens of society.

Obey-Fabiyi expressed sadness over the death of his son, saying that he tried all he could, as a father, to help fight against his weakness, but to no avail.

“The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live; this was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son since then.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.

“I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry. l appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern,” he said.

Obey-Fabiyi then thanked his late son’s friends for their efforts and support, appreciating Shina, his eldest son, for coordinating all his younger ones for extra and special care for Yinka till the end.

Obey-Fabiyi also thanked the pastors, elders, and the entire Decross Family.

“Once again, I appreciate all condolences, but let us rather turn further condolences to prayer support of this new ministry to help those who are in pain of alcoholism and drug addiction.

“Job 22:21 says ‘Acquaint now thyself with God, and be at peace: thereby good shall come unto thee.’ Get out of alcoholism and get out of drugs. Jesus loves you,” the musician said.

Obey-Fabiyi assured fans and music lovers that the incident, though sad, would not in any way affect all his pending performance engagements.

According to him, all engagements and commitments remain valid and unaffected.

(NAN)