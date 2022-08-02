Kano govt orders demolition of illegal building at Sheikh Kabara’s house

By Kola Oyelere -Kano
Ganduje

THE Kano State government has ordered the immediate demolition of an illegal building at the popular Sheikh Nasiru Kabara House.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje gave order on Tuesday after investigation revealed that no official approval was ever given for the structure on the land belonging to the Kano State Emirate Council.

Managing Director Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) who doubles as the Chairman Committee on Removal of Illegal Structures, Hon. Baffa Babba Ɗan’agundi, made announcement on the order given by the state government

However, investigation on Monday night revealed that the State Government had already demolished the purported building.

The statement signed by the KAROTA Public Relation Officer (PRO), Comrade Nabilusi Abubakar, quoted the agency MD as saying that: “Against earlier speculations, neither the state government nor the Emirate Council gave the permit.”

Hon Ɗan’agundi further disclosed that “it is important for the public to know that the illegal building had led to suspicion between the state government and the Emirate which all thought the other party was behind it.”

He then disclosed that but after thorough investigation, it was discovered that some greedy and self-centered persons who only care about their interest were behind it.

While further investigations are ongoing, Governor Ganduje ordered complete demolition, fencing and installation of recreational facilities for children while the remaining space used for zikir by the Kadariyya sect will also be well fenced.

The governor has also directed for 24/7 security presence in the area to protect children in the play ground, parents and guardians against all forms of crimes.

The committee also warned that those who engage in erecting illegal structures in the state must henceforth desist from such as government has resolved to prosecute anyone caught violating state laws regarding acquiring land and building.

It was gathered that there was a Kano High Court order issued by Justice Rabiu Sadiq restraining the demolition of the building.

The matter before the court was scheduled for August 1, 2022, but due to a public holiday granted by the state government the matter was heard on Tuesday and the court adjourned sitting till October 4.


According to the owner of the building, the land was leased to him by Kano Emirate that owns the land.

