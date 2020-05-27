Obaseki seeks more collaboration with NCDC in protection of farmers

THE governor of Edo state, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has asked for more effective collaboration with the management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), especially in the area of deployment of Agro Rangers in the state.

He noted that the imperative of Agro Rangers, a squad created by NSCDC to protect farm lands, to be deployed to the state in order to secure farmers in the forest and to protect all forms of investment in the agricultural sector.

The governor spoke when he paid a courtesy visit on the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana ,at the national headquarters of the corps in Abuja.

He rated the corps high in terms of performance, especially for the initiative of establishing the Agro Rangers at a time when the agricultural sector is threatened by high level of insecurity.

Obaseki expressed confidence in the corps, which, according to him, has continued to distinguish itself among other security agencies in the country.

“You are people of integrity. We have tracked your activities over the years, and I can tell you that Nigerians are proud of you. Please, maintain the tempo,” he said.

He commended the commandant-general for providing good leadership for the corps, which he noted has continued to impress him in many ways, especially for stimulating patriotic zeal in the corps personnel to serve the nation without prejudice or compromise as exemplified during the recent joint training programme organised for security agencies in Edo State.

He emphasised that beyond providing protection for their forest, especially this rainy season, which is associated with all sorts of criminalities and attacks such as terrorism and kidnapping of farmers, the engagement of the corps Agro Rangers, would boost farmers’ confidence and encourage more people to go back to their farms.

Obaseki reiterated that plans were underway to set up the forest guard in partnership with the NSCDC as a means of reinforcing security within the agricultural sector and protecting the forest from saboteurs.

Obaseki applauded the effort of the Edo State commandant in promoting a good working relationship with the state government, especially in terms of providing timely security reports, and assured of continued support and prompt response to the corps request at all times.

He stated that the proposed forest guard to be established by the state would be trained by the civil defence corps to support the state government’s efforts in promoting internal security and alleviating fears among farmers and other investors in the sector.

In his remarks, Abdullahi Gana commended the governor for the laudable initiative, noting that the era of COVID-19 pandemic necessitates that greater emphasis be placed on agriculture and food sufficiency to cater for Nigerians.

He added that NSCDC was poised to support government in ensuring adequate food production and supply while also providing physical security.

The commandant-general described the proposed establishment of forest guard as a welcome development in the face of current reality and assured the governor of his total support; affirming that the corps would work closely with the state government to achieve its purpose.

Gana said the initiative was in line with the mandate of the NSCDC Agro Rangers, set up by the Federal Government to secure farmers and protect all agro allied investment in the agricultural sector.

He noted that Obaseki is the 21st state governor to approach the corps for partnership in the agriculture sector, which is already in force and yielding positive results in some states in the country.

He thanked the governor for assisting the corps with the expanse of land provided to build its state command office and the donation of operational vehicles to ease performance of its mandate.

He assured the governor that the corps would not disappoint, rather, will continue to adopt cutting-edge strategies in actualising its mandate.

He added that the governor’s request would be granted and personnel of the Agro Rangers would be deployed to the state just like in Borno and other states in the North-East.

The Agro Rangers unit of the corps was established in 2016, after a high powered meeting between the commandant-general and former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, on the need to protect agricultural investment and the proposed cattle ranches in Nigeria with 5,000 personnel sufficiently trained by the Nigerian military, a decision many, especially farmers have commended for restoring peace and helping to stabilise the agricultural sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story

The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers

NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story

Subsidy Removal: Those Who Can’t Fix Refineries Should Give Way ― NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the Federal Government should not talk about; or contemplate fuel price increase; even as it stated that subsidy is a cover-up for inefficiency and corrupt in the system. The NLC gave this position, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association… Read full story

The Looming Fiscal Crisis And The Wisdom Of Awolowo

In terms of financial wizardry and sheer genius in economic statecraft, the only master I bow to is the legendary sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I believe he was an extraordinary statesman and an economic genius to boot. Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon once observed: “If you know of a man greater… Read full story

COVID-19: Curfew Now 8pm To 5am In Oyo

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, on Sunday, relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the state in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic to between 8 pm and 5 am. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the decision was reached at the… Read full story

Adeboye Speaks On How Coronavirus Will End, Urges Nigerians Not To Panic

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye on Sunday said only a big miracle would make the deadly coronavirus pandemic leave the world completely. Pastor Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a live broadcast to his members on Dove… Read full story

Southeast Governors Meet In Enugu, Explain Delay In Implementation Of Zonal Security Outfit

GOVERNORS of the Southeast geo-political zone on Sunday explained why they are foot-dragging on the commencement of their zonal security outfit, saying that the Inspector-General of Police is not keeping with the agreement they reached with him… Read full story

No Rift Between Makinde And I ― Oyo Deputy Governor

Contrary to speculation of a cold war between him and his boss, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Raufu Olaniyan, has said there is no rift whatsoever. Olaniyan described the relationship between him and Governor Seyi Makinde as “robust and cordial… Read full story

Buhari Tasks Farmers On Massive Food Production, Says ‘No Money For Food Importation’

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigerian farmers on the need to embark on massive productive agricultural activities this farming season as Nigeria has no money for food importation. The president gave the challenge shortly after observing this year’s Eid prayer alongside members of… Read full story