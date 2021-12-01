Obaseki doles out N4m to slain police officers

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Wednesday, presented a N4 million cash compensation to the families of the four police officers, who were slain on March 12, 2019, in Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area of the state.

The N4 million to be shared at N1 million apiece by the families of the fallen officers was presented to them by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Ogbadu, in Benin.

The four police officers – Rufus Ojo Kosemani (DPO), Justina Aghomo, Isaac Sadoh and Glory David – were killed by gunmen on March 12, 2019, in Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area when the Police station was attacked and burnt down by some gunmen.

At the presentation of cheques, the Edo Police boss stated that the money was made available by the Edo State Government, which earlier promised to give the families the money when the incident occurred.

Ogbadu also said that the police station was rebuilt by the state government, as earlier promised and it had already been in use.

The Commissioner of Police lamented that the loss of the police officers was a great one and prayer that God would continue to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On March 12, 2019, gunmen attacked the police station in Afuze killing the DPO and three other officers. Governor Godwin Obaseki visited and promise to compensate the families of the slain officers and rebuild the station.

“I pray that the family will continue to have the fortitude to bear the great loss. It is not easy at this time. However, I must commend the governor for the kind gesture and implore other governors to emulate the kind gesture,” he added.

The wife of the late DPO, Mary, commended the Edo State Government for the gesture, though she added that she expected more, given the size of the family the late husband left behind.

“I have four kids and I was hoping to get more compensation. I, however, commend the state government for fulfilling the promise they made to us.”

Harrison, the eldest son of the late Isaac Sadoh thanked God for the cheque and commended the government for the gesture.

He stated that he expected more due to the fact that he had been the one taking care of his six younger ones since their father died.

