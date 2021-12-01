FG to resume talks with Chadian govt on power interconnection

The Federal Government (FG) has disclosed plans to resume talks with its Chadian counterpart on power interconnection.

This was even as it reiterated its commitment to regional integration.

The Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, who made the disclosure while receiving the Chadian Ambassador, H.E Abakar Saleh Chahaimi, in Abuja said Nigeria is willing to resuscitate engagements between both countries.

He stressed that Directors within the Ministry, who had institutional memory of earlier engagements will kick-start the interaction.

According to him, Nigeria is geographically closer to Chad, shares culture and even inter-marry than some other African countries and as such should partner for mutual benefits of both Nations.

He further stressed the need for collaboration between countries particularly Africans stating that no Nation can survive alone.

Earlier, the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, chronicled the previous engagements and interaction on power interconnection between the Chadian Government and Nigeria which sadly did not culminate into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

He requested that the proposed partnership on interconnection be reopened stating that both countries stand the chance to benefit from the partnership.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.FG to resume talks with Chadian govt on power interconnection

FG to resume talks with Chadian govt on power interconnection