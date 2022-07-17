Dino Melaye congratulates Adeleke, says victory ‘good omen for PDP in 2023’

Senator Dino Melaye has congratulated the Osun State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the Saturday, July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Melaye, in a release issued on Sunday morning and personally signed by him, said the victory was well-deserved considering the fact that Adeleke was brazenly robbed in the 2018 governorship contest in the state.

He, however, urged the former lawmaker to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state and as well justify the confidence reposed in him by way of his election.

Senator Melaye, who was a two-time member of the National Assembly, also rejoiced with the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the Osun victory, saying it was good omen for the party.

According to the former Kogi West lawmaker, “This is a good omen for our party and signs of things to come in 2023.

“The victory of our party in Osun State is an indication of the confidence of ordinary Nigerians in the ability of PDP to change the narrative and deliver good governance to all.”

Melaye also felicitated the people of Osun State for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they are the real winners as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP