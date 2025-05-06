Obasanjo, Abdulsalam, govs, others to attend Sule Lamido’s book launch in Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), state governors, federal and state lawmakers, traditional rulers, and others are expected to attend the book launch of the former governor of Jigawa State and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sule Lamido.

The book, titled Being True to Myself, will be unveiled at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, 13 May 2025.

Addressing the media on Tuesday in Abuja, the chairman of the Sule Lamido Book Launch Committee, Senator Mustapha Khabeeb, said the event will shed light on Nigeria’s political history, covering the latter years of the Second Republic, military intervention, various transition arrangements, and the beginning of the Fourth Republic, which was marked by drama, suspense, intrigue, backstabbing, and treacherous manoeuvrings.

According to Senator Khabeeb, the event will allow the former governor to present his book, which encapsulates both his personal and Nigeria’s political, democratic, and governance history, reflecting the nation’s journey towards development and its current challenges.

Reading from a prepared speech, the senator said, “Sule Lamido’s autobiography, which he aptly titles Being True to Myself, takes the reader through the story of his transformation into what he is today—a versatile, well-informed, cosmopolitan, knowledgeable, dynamic, principled, and dedicated leader and public servant who has devoted himself to building modern-day Nigeria.

“As an elder statesman, Sule Lamido has thoughtfully documented his experiences, offering remarkable insights into his journey across the country and beyond. He explains how this has enabled him to cultivate deep friendships and associations with people from all regions of Nigeria and internationally. His early career in the private sector before transitioning into politics shaped his extensive network of relationships.

“It is important to recognise that Sule Lamido’s character and outlook were rooted in his typically straightforward Fulani nature—one of truthfulness and a simple, unpretentious approach to life. However, he is also known for his firm stance, refusing to adopt a condescending or patronising attitude towards anyone, regardless of their social status.

“President Olusegun Obasanjo is the Special Guest of Honour at the event, with General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) serving as Chairman of the occasion. Dr Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President, will review the book. The presence of these three distinguished national figures highlights the importance of both Sule Lamido and this book.

“We anticipate the attendance of other political heavyweights, including serving governors, legislators, prominent traditional leaders, industrialists, members of the business community, and numerous party loyalists at the unveiling of His Excellency Alhaji Sule Lamido’s book launch.”

Tribune Online reports that Lamido served as governor of Jigawa State from 2007 to 2015, after previously holding office as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1999 to 2003 under former President Obasanjo.

