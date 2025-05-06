SAZU harps on research to drive growth, development

… pledges to improve livelihood through research

Bauchi State-owned Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) has emphasised the importance of research in driving the growth and development of the institution.

The emphasis was made by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Fatima Tahir, during a 3-day training on Research for Impact (R4I) and grant writing for academic staff.

ALSO READ: SAZU partners with sister institutions to advance legal education

The VC therefore reiterated the commitment of the university to conducting impactful research that addresses the needs of Nigerian communities.

The Vice Chancellor was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Academics, Professor Bala Abdulhamid Ma’aji.

The training, organised by the Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation (CERI), aims to equip staff with the necessary skills to design and implement impactful research projects that can secure funding and drive positive change in the community.

Tahir noted that the university recognises the potential of research to address the numerous challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in the North East.

She emphasised that SAZU is committed to conducting research that is relevant, impactful, and beneficial to the community.

The Vice Chancellor also highlighted the importance of grant writing skills in securing funding for research projects. He urged participants to take advantage of the training to enhance their skills and knowledge in this area.

Earlier in his welcome address, Dr. Usman Waziri, Director of CERI, explained that the training was part of the university’s efforts to promote a culture of research excellence and innovation.

He noted that the training would enable participants to develop competitive research proposals and secure funding for their projects.

Forty-six academic staff from various faculties and departments are participating in the training, which is expected to have a positive impact on the university’s research output and community engagement.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE