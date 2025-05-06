The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today declared that it could not ignore petitions against social media influencer and activist, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, bordering on allegations of financial malfeasance.

VeryDarkMan has been in EFCC’s custody since Friday after he was arrested by operatives of the anti-corruption commission at the premises of a bank in Abuja, where he was said to have gone to complain about illegal deductions in his mother’s account.

His arrest and detention by EFCC has since elicited condemnation from Nigerians, particularly on social media.

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, also joined in condemning VDM’s arrest and called for his immediate release.

While reacting to the development, EFCC in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated that though VDM had previously made several unguarded attacks against its operations, his arrest was not informed by such attacks on the commission.

Oyewale stated that in exercising its mandate of tackling financial crimes in the country, EFCC invited VDM based on series of petitions against him with the commission.

He added that in spite of several invitations sent to him, Otse refused to show up.

According to the EFCC spokesperson, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Vincent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him.

“He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication.

“The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.

“It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations.

“While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them.”

He asserted that EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission, adding that the anti-graft agency obtained appropriate remand order to detain the suspect.

He, however, added that, “He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.”

While expressing the commission’s appreciation for Nigerians’ interest in its operations, the spokesperson welcomes the passion, enthusiasm and torrential reactions to all of EFCC’s activities.

He, however, stated that insinuations about the commission’s motive in carrying out its assignment should no longer continue.

According to Oyewale, “The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour.”

He then assured that as soon as investigations into VDM’s matter are concluded, charges would be filed against him in court.

