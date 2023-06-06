The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been returned as the Speaker of the House for the third term.

In a letter sent by the Governor to the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, Sanwo-Olu had hinted that in line with the provision of section 105 (3), the first session of the 10th Assembly was proclaimed.

Obasa, representing Agege 1 constituency at the Assembly was unanimously elected by 39 members-elect as the new Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

He was elected as Speaker in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 and now in 2023.

The Speaker was nominated by Hon Temitope Adewale representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I, seconded by Hon by Hon Sylvester Ogunkelu Epe Constituency II.

The 10th Assembly comprising 40 members include 19 returning members and 21 new members.

Out of the 40 members, 38 members were elected from the All Progressives Congress, APC and two were from Labour Party, LP.

Earlier, the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was at the House to declare the 10th Assembly open was also on hand to witness the elections of the principal officers.

