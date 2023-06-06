The Executive Director of Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Dr Clement Nwankwo on Tuesday warned against interference by the Executive Arm or intimidation, harassment or even the use of state machinery in the election of Presiding of the 10th Assembly scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 13th June 2023.

To this end, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), a leading non-governmental organisation working on democracy and good governance has called for the transparent and credible election of Presiding and Principal Officers in the Senate and House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to issue a proclamation for the 10th National Assembly to be inaugurated in the coming week.

Dr Nwankwo’s position is coming on the heels of a report on purported moves to arrest and prosecute some returning lawmakers as part of efforts to pressurise them toward supporting preferred Candidates vying for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

According to PLAC, there is a need for elected legislators to be able to choose their Presiding and Principal Officers in line with the principles of separation of powers and devoid of interference by the executive arm or intimidation, harassment or even the use of state machinery.

“PLAC recognises the significance of a democratic and inclusive legislative process in fostering national development, accountability and protection of citizens’ rights. It is crucial that the elections of the President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, their Deputies, and other Principal Officers of the National Assembly are conducted in a manner that upholds the principles of fairness and respect for the choices made by elected representatives. This will avoid the instability that foisted leadership could create for the 10th National Assembly.

“Legislators should be able to exercise their constitutional rights and freedom to elect leaders who can effectively represent their interests and the interests of the Nigerian people. The electoral process should be devoid of anything that undermines the independence and integrity of the legislature.

“PLAC continues to advocate for improved representation and participation of women in politics. Women constitute at least half of the Nigerian population and their perspectives and experiences are invaluable in shaping policies and legislation.

“We are calling on the 10th National Assembly to give a fair opportunity for women to emerge in Principal Officer positions, as this will ensure gender representation in the National Assembly.

“PLAC is committed to upholding democratic values and promoting a strong and accountable legislature in Nigeria as a new Session of the National Assembly commences work,” Dr Nwankwo pledged.

PLAC is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit capacity-building organisation that works to strengthen democratic governance and citizens’ participation in Nigeria. Through broad-based technical assistance and training, PLAC works to promote citizens’ engagement with government institutions and advocate for legal and policy reforms and promote transparency and accountability in policy and decision-making processes.





At the core of our programming is a deep commitment to increasing legislative advocacy, promoting transparency and good governance, supporting and promoting electoral reforms, enhancing citizens’ access to public policies and advancing anti-corruption campaigns.

Over its 7 years of history, PLAC has worked and evolved into a foremost and leading institution with the capacity to deliver cutting-edge research, policy analysis and advocacy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…