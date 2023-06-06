Hearing of the petition filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party was on Tuesday stalled at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja due to improper arrangement of documents by counsel to the petitioners.

Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, in their petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023 are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

At the resumed hearing of the petition on Tuesday, counsel to the petitioners (Atiku Abubakar and PDP), Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) sought the leave of the court to tender certain documents which include, a certified true copy of the notice of discontinuance in a case marked, SC/CV/254/2023.

The matter has the Attorney General of Adamawa state and six others as plaintiffs while the AGF was the sole respondent. It was initiated in the Supreme Court but withdrawn and a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the notice of discontinuance of the matter was tendered by the petitioners’ counsel and was admitted as exhibit by the court.

Jegede also tendered INEC’s certified true copy of form EC8E from ten Local Government Areas of Kogi state.

The court did not however rule on admittance of the documents tendered from the ten Local Government Areas of Kogi due to improper arrangement of the said documents

Petitioners’ lawyer, therefore, requested that the matter be adjourned to enable him to arrange the documents the petitioners wish to tender before the court.

The respondents did not object to the request for adjournment and the five member-panel of Justices of the court headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned further hearing of the petition till Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Atiku Abubakar and his party, in their joint petition, which has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the All progressive congress (APC) as first to third respondents are, challenging the outcome of the presidential election, alleging that the election was conducted in gross violation of the Constitution, the Electoral Act and INEC’s guidelines for the conduct of the election.

