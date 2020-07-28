Oba Sijuwade was incomparable as traditional ruler —HRH Adeyeye Abraham, Lowa Adimula of Ife

The South West
By
Sijuwade

What was your relationship with Oba Okunade Sijuwade like?

I worked with Oba Okunade Sijuwade for 35 good years as an Emese. I spent 14 out of those years as his traditional ADC (Saarun). I was always with him. We travelled and toured many countries together.

 

How would you describe his life?

He did many things to enhance the sustainability of Nigeria.  We had gone together to see some of the nation’s past leaders. I recall when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was elected as president. During his first term, the Yoruba states did not vote for him. The votes of the northerners brought him to power. During that first tenure, knowing Chief Obasanjo for what he is, a highly detribalised person, he made sure there was no undue advantage to any of the ethnic nationalities. He treated everybody as a Nigerian, and this did not go down well with some people in the north.

So, when it was time for the second term campaign, Ghali Na’abba was so critical of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Baba Ooni Okunade had to step in. He met with his friend, Emir Ado Bayero, and asked him to join him at the Defence House, Abuja. The late Ooni Sijuade then phoned the then Senate President, David Mark that Emir Ado Bayero and himself were coming to meet him in his house. The Senate President quickly declined, and instead promised to come down. At the meeting, the late Ooni explained all what had been happening within the political space, especially the crisis between the legislature and the presidency as it affected his son, Chief Obasanjo. Having told him all these, Baba then called the Ghali Na’abba, and also told him he was coming to visit him, the same way he told the Senate President. He too came down with the majority leader of the House of Representatives.

Baba Okunade poured out his mind on the troubles and challenges given to Chief Obasanjo, over his second term ambition. Na’abba initially, politely. refused to support Chief Obasanjo over this in view of the fact that the same man had been ungrateful to the northerners despite the unflinching support he enjoyed from them.

“He won’t come for second term, Sir,” Ghali replied. Ooni, then sat well and pointed to Emir Ado Bayero and said to Na’abba that ‘this is your royal father, tell us what exactly is the matter and let’s reconcile the two of you.’ Na’aba still insisted that Chief Obasanjo would not come back. But Baba Okunade called his bluff and said a thousand of him would not stop Obasanjo. Surprisingly, Na’abba was removed before the second term of Obasanjo.

 

Can you remember any memorable moment you had with him?

There was a period when the Lagos/Ibadan expressway was in a bad state, not motorable at all. Cases of motor accidents claiming lives were high, then, and because of the sensitivity of the road being the only major road that links western states to many of the cities, Oba Okunade thought about this, and one day, he called President Goodluck Jonathan (Jonathan was the  president then) and requested to see him in Lagos. Before the meeting, Oba Sijuwade gathered some traditional rulers from the western states to join him for the meeting with President Jonathan. Many of the traditional rulers did not honour this invitation but the late Ooni was not discouraged. He assembled some very prominent Yoruba sons and daughters and they held the meeting with President Jonathan at Marina Government House.  Oba Okunade appealed to him that the meeting was all about the state of Lagos/Ibadan expressway. Jonathan promised to fix the road and within five to six months repair works commenced on the said road.

 

Oba Okunade was considered larger than life by many. How would you describe his reign?

Oba Okunade Sijuade meant well for Ile- Ife, Yoruba and the country as a whole, but enemies within were already on ground when he was being coronated. He was welcomed by a communal crisis: Ife/Modakeke war. In fact, Ooni spent virtually all his wealth on this crisis, though he knew those behind the crisis. That was the major factor that hindered Oba Sijuade’s developmental projects greatly, and same crisis came up about three to five times consecutively.

 

What do you think Late Okunade Sijuwade will be remembered for?

He will be remembered for promoting/protecting the cultural heritage of Yorubaland. He succeeded in putting Ile-Ife and Yorubaland on the front burner as a force to reckon with.

 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
The dust is yet to settle over claim and counterclaim on the list of lawmakers in the eighth and previous assemblies who benefitted from contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission  (NDDC) as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) claims the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs actually listed the names of the…Read Full Story
Now, if the seller does not sell, what shall the buyer buy? Fear of death and disease has emptied the entertainment shelf of life everywhere. It is worse in Nigeria. There is nothing new on DSTV again to kill boredom and entertain us. No movie. No sports. What is shown as football is just a mimic of the real thing… Read Full Story
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has denied media reports that the commission under him misappropriated the sum of N329 billion recovered for the Nigerian National Petroleum  Corporation (NNPC). Magu denied what he termed… Read Full Story
GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his administration has expended over N3 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19, but that such feat was achieved without commensurate support from the Federal Government in spite of billions of cash donated by individuals, corporate bodies, local and… Read Full Story
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) in the non-interest intervention programmesthat engage in diversion of funds risk a penalty at its maximum financing rate at the time of the infraction and such (PFIs)Read Full Story
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Adisa, has asked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, to rise above cheap politics in his criticisms of the state’s Prosperity Bond unveiled last Wednesday… Read Full Story
The 21st century has witnessed a major rise in digital technology as life and living are integrated and made easier by the evolving technology. The economic system was not left out as innovative features continue to be released which resulted in birth of Bitcoin in 2008… Read Full Story
Several attributes make great leaders. However, two of them stand out. These are paying attention to details and the ability to think through a problem… Read Full Story
What’s the best way to lead your team? Should you demonstrate with examples, motivate followers to keep going or provide team members with time and space to thrive or fail on their terms?… Read Full Story
A trending video of a young lady, Towobola, being maltreated and dehumanised by policemen attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos but on a mission in Ibadan, Oyo State has, for the umpteenth time, showcased the low quality of some police personnel deployed to combat violent crimes in the country. This class of personnel is either not adequately trained and not teachable, or it is utterly incorrigible… Read Full Story
On May 14 this year, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Roberto Carvalho de Azevedo of Brazil, announced that he will be stepping down by 31 August, a year before his mandate is due to end. A distinguished diplomat, he was elected to the post in May 2013… Read Full Story
Reputation is what people think you are based on the you that is revealed to them. Character, however, is really who you are when no one is watching you or breathing down your neck and there is no fear of penalty or the need to put up a good appearance. The real challenge of responsible conduct is, if your character… Read Full Story
As this year’s Eid al-Adha nears, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has told Muslims to remember that they are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
The South West

Ooni Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II: Celebrating one of Yoruba’s finest, five years on

The South West

Oba Sijuwade was not only our father, but father to all —Prince Tokunbo Sijuwade

The South West

His love for community struck me —Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, Maye of Ile-Ife

The South West

Iluku hill protected Ago-Are people from Dahomey attack —Oba Kofoworola

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More