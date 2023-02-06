Idahosa Moses – Benin City

Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, has sacked the Enogie (Duke) of Egbaen-Siluko Dukedom, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo.

Mr Iduozee Ogiegbaen’s sack comes one month after he was shoved aside as the Chief Coordinator to the Palace on dukes’ matters in January 2023, following alleged rebellion, and dereliction of his duties that triggered waves of backlashes, and later metamorphosed into an uprising in the dukes’ fold in Benin Kingdom.

The monarch made the proclamation during an open mediation in his palace in Benin City and announced the appointment of one Capt. Uwadiae Ohonbamumwen (Rted) as the Odionwere (Village Head) of Egbaen Siluko Dukedom.

Earlier in his address to the Benin throne, Ohonbamumwen, the former Ozukpogieva (Second most Senior Elder in Egbaen-Siluko), distanced himself from the atrocities allegedly levelled against Ogiegbaen, whom it was said bluntly refuse to honour several entreaties made him retrace his steps from unbridled avarice.

He lamented that several appeals by elders of the Egbaen-Siluko to the Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen, fell on deaf ears after the now-sacked Enogie led some dissident Dukes to petition the Edo State government, requesting for the constitution of Traditional Councils for Edo South Local government Areas in a bid to balkanize Benin Kingdom,

Ohonbamumwen appealed to the Oba to appoint administrative head in Egbaen-Siluko which according to him is long due years ago

In another development, the Oba of Benin has appointed Mr Aimuamwosa Oyemwense Agidi, as the Odionwere (village head) of Obazuwa Dukedom, ahead of the installation of the next Enogie.

Oba Ewuare II proclaimed Aimuamwosa, the Odionwere of Obazuwa, after reconciling the elders in the area to embrace peace, with a caution on a slew of criminals fermenting trouble in some parts of Benin Kingdom to be careful not to incur the wrath of the ancestors.

The proclamation of the Oba sparked jubilation among indigenes of Benin, while the Odionwere, promised to unite his people and develop the locality in accordance with the will of God.

Some of the aggrieved elders, who spoke to our correspondent in Benin city commended the Oba for his foresight, wisdom and timely intervention into the issue.

No date has been fixed for the formal installation of Edionwere of Egbaen-Siluko and Obazuwa respectively, as will be preceded by some traditional rites.





