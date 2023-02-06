By Nurudeen Alimi

As part of its continued efforts targeted at increasing awareness about medical attention and assist the underprivileged who lack access to medical care, the Association of Rural Surgical Practitioners of Nigeria (ARSPON), has successfully carried out a 3-day free surgical outreach for residents of Iseyin community, in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State.

During the outreach, the team of surgeons performed surgery on not fewer than 56 individuals including adults and children who suffered from various ailment.

The 6th edition which took place at Faith Foundation Hospital, Iseyin between February 3 and Sunday 5, featured free hernia screening and surgery, lump surgery as well as other health talks.

Also, a workshop was also organised to improve Medical experts who participated in the exercise.

On her part, the National President of ARSPON, Dr. Mrs Oyebola Adekola, expressed satisfaction over the output of the association, reiterating commitments to service through humanity.

Speaking during the occasion, the State Coordinator, ARSPON, Dr. G.S Ogunsina, said the medical mission has been on track to improve the well-being of the vulnerables at the grassroots, soliciting support for its sustainability.

“The major objective for the outreach is to assist individuals who lack access to healtcare services for multiple reasons because some persons have underlying ailment and are dying in silence as a result of lack of funds to pay medical bills. We urge all critical stakeholders to support this mission.”

Ikolaba of Iseyin, Chief Ismail Omotoso, appreciated the association for the free outreach and urged other stakeholders to provide medical care for the less privileged who cannot afford medical bills.

Some of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to God and ARSPON for the health intervention.