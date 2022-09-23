Oba of Benin preaches global peace in Russian, Ukraine war

The Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Aklolokoolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has sued for global peace in Russia and Ukraine war, amidst deep and growing frustration, seven months after the war began.

The Omo N’Oba, who said d that he had been praying to God and his ancestors to abate the conflict and ease the pains and pangs of the war, expressed optimism that the war would abate soon.

The Benin Monarch expressed this concern when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Benin City, Edo State.

He specifically commended the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for creating a corridor for humanitarian aid services.

The traditional ruler who expressed optimism that the war would abate, called for an end to the war in the interest of peace, amidst uncertainty, solidarity and hope.

“We are praying that Russia and Ukraine conflict come to an end as quickly as possible for the sake of peace and development of the world. We pray that it doesn’t escalate.

“We are also aware of the role your President played between Ukraine and the Russian State. You sent much-needed grains to Africa, and we say on behalf of Nigeria people and Africans, thank you,” Oba Ewuare stressed.

Addressing the Benin throne, the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Bayraktar, stated that the fact-finding mission to Edo State is to explore economic opportunities for Turkey and Nigeria.

“Part of the reasons why we came today is on a fact-finding mission to visit the States in Nigeria. It was a very complex and fruitful meeting. I hope to be here next time,” he said.

