Jigawa community solicit FG attention over collapse of Haya Dam

The people of Haya in the Gwaram local government area in Jigawa state have called on the Hadejia/Jama’are River Basin Authority (HJRBA) to reconstruct the Haya Dam which had been collapsed three days ago as a result of overflows of the water.

The communities made the call in a press statement made available to Tribune Online by the Communities leader, Malam Muhammadu Lawal Ibrahim in Dutse, Jigawa state, said “the Dam was constructed by the Federal Government through Hadejia/Jama’are River Basin Authority 12 years ago and it improves the economy of the people in the area.

According to the statement “the Dam had collapsed as a result of heavy downpour and overflow of the water from the water sources of the Dam and demarcation has collapsed and the water splits out of the Dam”

Malam Muhammadu Lawal Ibrahim added that the splits water also flooded and destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland farm produce.

The statement further stated that when the people in the area observed the signs of the problem of the collapsing of the Dam they reported severally to the government to take action.

He said the Dam had changed society and improved the economic lives of the people in the area, especially during the dry season farming.

The statement further called on the HJRBA to come and help in reconstructing the Dam before the coming farming season, “because farmers lost all their farm products due to flood.

