Benin City

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has re-enacted over 700-year-old tradition in Benin kingdom, when he recently unveiled the statue of Iyoba N’ Uselu in memory of Queen mother, Ikuoyemwen, and past Queen mothers.

It will be recalled that Oba Ewuare II, had conferred the chieftaincy title of Iyoba N’ Uselu posthumously on his mother, Queen Ikuoyemwen on November 21, 2021.

Iyoba N’ Uselu title began during the era of Queen Idia, the mother of Oba Esigie in the 16th century in Benin kingdom.

Queen Esigie was the first woman to go to war in Africa.

The humongous statue, in honour the life of service and dedication of Queen Ikuoyemwen to the revered Benin throne, looks over Uselu N’ Uselu area (5-junction and its environs) in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.

After braving through the surging crowd of cultural enthusiasts and royal fans, Oba Ewuare II, proceeded to the base of the statue with fulfillment and unveiled the fabric covering Iyoba’s statue in accordance with Benin customs and tradition, amid jubilation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the royal father expressed satisfaction in the promotion of Benin Arts and Culture globally and reechoed the return of looted Benin arte-facts abroad.

He urged Edo citizens at home and in the diaspora to continue to defend the Benin heritage and kick against act of rebellion and insurrection by disgruntled elements seeking to divide Benin kingdom.

Residents, including Uselu N’ Evbo’ Iyoba, Iheya N’ Evbo Iyoba Ovoramwen, Ohonre, Iyobanosa, Eresoyen, children and adults, among others, scrambled to catch a glimpse of the monarch who was clad in his traditional regalia with studded beads and other royal paraphernalia.





Members of Benin royal family, Dukes, palace chiefs, priests and priestesses from traditional deities, diviners Ewaise who joyfully blew their occipital horns (Oko) heralding the arrival of the Oba, while Ineh Theatre Culture troupe, Uselu youths also featured at the event.

Prominent individuals including the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, groups such as Coalition of Benin Socio-Cultural Organisations, Ikpema Royal Guild and others, paid homage to the Benin throne at the event.

The ancients revealed themselves during the unveiling and the event was accompanied with showers of rain that ushered in a new dawn with an unusual thunderstorm and ice pellets also known as sleet.

Historically, Queen Idia fought gallantly and subdued the then ferocious Attah of Idah and brought him with his captives to Benin City many centuries ago.

Besides, the famous Benin warrior, Queen Idia mask, was unanimously adopted as the official emblem of ‘FESTAC 77’ at the second Festival of Black Arts and Culture (FESTAC) and the Benin cultural heritage.

