Amaechi Okonkwo | Port Harcourt

At least 120 youths from Rivers State recently graduated at Industrial Training Fund (ITF) skills training in three selected trades under the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

The training was organised by the ITF as part of its responsibility as the leading skills training organisation in Nigeria and was conducted in hair dressing, aluminum fabrication and solar-power installation.

Speaking during the closing/graduation ceremony, Area Manager, ITF Port Harcourt, Mrs Ifeyinwa Osagie, said the programme was designed by ITF to equip the youth with the requisite skills, knowledge and attitude needed to create wealth for themselves and the nation at large.

She said the trainees were embedded to six training centres in Rivers State, who were contracted by the ITF to train youths.

Osagie further said that the trainees were exposed to Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) during which they were trained on how to use their newly-acquired skills to create wealth thereby reducing unemployment and poverty in the country.

She urged the graduands to see the gesture as once in a lifetime opportunity to be self-reliant and a future employer of labour thereby redeeming themselves from the clutches of poverty.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State government used the opportunity to restate its commitment to encourage organisations that are ready to provide skills to its youths.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Sam Eguma, who represented the state governor, Nyesom Wike, commended the ITF for the programme meant to reduce unemployment in the state and nation.

Eguma said the state government was happy with ITF for the programme and urged the agency to engage youths in the area of oil and gas, especially in welding.





He said one of the standards of the ITF is to regulate training standards and provide need-based human capital development.

In his address, the Director-General and Chief Executive of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, who was represented by the Deputy Director, ICT, Mrs Ngozi Emefiele, said NISDP had equipped over 500,000 Nigerians and 20,000 from Rivers State with skill for employability and entrepreneurship.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of starter packs to the graduands.

