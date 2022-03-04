OAU student murder case: Court reserves ruling on bail for Adedoyin, six others

Osun State High Court Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo on Friday reserved ruling on bail application for the Owner of Hilton Hotel owner, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, and six others arraigned in the murder of a Master degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Timothy Adegoke till Monday.

Justice Ojo, however, informed all counsels in the ongoing case that the trial would also commence the same day.

Meanwhile, at Friday session, none of the defendants was present in court.

It will be recalled that, Adedoyin and six other staff of the hotel were on Thursday remanded in Ilesha correctional center by the court after being arraigned.

Name of those remanded apart from Adedoyin were Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle were remanded pending the determination of his bail application.

The defendant was docked on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, altering of evidence, felony, indecent interference with the deceased’s body, among others.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges which did not reflect that Adedoyin was charged with murder.

However, the lead prosecution counsel, Mr M.O Omosun told the court that, “the defendants committed the offence sometimes between November 5, 2021 and November 7, 2021 within Ile-Ife area, Osun State.”

He pointed out that the offences committed contravened sections 324, 306, 315, 509, 516, 519, 242, and 106 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun State, 2004.

Omosun pleaded with the court to order the remand of the defendants in correctional centre due to the magnitude of the alleged offences.

According to him, “the defendants, with others now at large, conspired among themselves to kill one Timothy Adegoke for unjust reasons. They also altered and cancelled his receipt number 9316, which indicated the payment receipt made by Timothy Adegoke to Hilton Hotel in Ile Ife.

”The deceased body was dumped with his laptop, phones, and other belonging at an undisclosed place to cover up after his murder,” the charge partly read in court.

However, the Counsel to Adedoyin, Mr K. Eleja, SAN, sought the court permission to admit the defendant to bail based on medical report issued by the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, as well as Asokoro District hospital to seek the court’s permission on his client on health ground.

Moving bail application for his own clients, counsel to other defendants, Mr Kunle Adegoke, SAN, argued that the affidavits and exhibits before the court speak for themselves and adopted the written address.

He prayed the court to admit the defendants bail.

Chief Judge, Adepele Oyebola-Ojo in her ruling,ordered that,defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional custody till Friday, March 4, 2022, to allow the application to be moved.

