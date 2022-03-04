Court remands four men who allegedly killed pastor, kidnapped his 13-year-old daughter in Adamawa

A Yola High Court presided over by Justice Fatima Ahmed Tafida, has ordered for the remand of four men arraigned before the court for alleged kidnapping and culpable homicide.

The accused persons arraigned before the court include; Haruna Yaro, 32, a driver; Kachalla Buba Sule, 26; Sulei Haro, 29, and Abubakar Ahmadu, 23, cattle rearers.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping and culpable homicide, although, the accused pleaded not guilty to charges.

According to particulars of complaint, the defendants allegedly conspired and invaded the house of one pastor Ishaya of Mararaba Buki in Gombi Local Government Area on 8th May, 2020 in order to abduct him or any of his family members.

It added that the accused persons had while attempting to abduct him, opened fire on him which resulted to his untimely death as certified by a medical doctor in Gombi LGA.

It was also gathered that the accused persons had armed themselves with AK-47 rifle, 2 dane guns, cutlasses, sticks and knives during their deadly operation.

After shooting the pastor, the accused persons went on and kidnapped his 13-year-old daughter where she spent 2 days in the bush, until the family members paid the sum of N100,000 before securing her release.

In his extra judicial confessional statement, one of the accused,Kachalla Buba, confessed that he had participated in the operation but did not get a dime out of the sum of N100,000 they collected before releasing Salomi.

On his part, Abubakar Ahmadu, stated that the operation which claimed the life of the pastor was one of the three operations he participated.

Shortly after the plea of the accused persons, counsel to the state, M. A. Abdullahi (SSII) applied for the adjournment of the case to enable them call witnesses and establish their case against them.

Mohammed Abubakar of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, who appeared for all the defendants did not object to the application for adjournment, the case was adjourned to the 31st March, 2022 for hearing.

