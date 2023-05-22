A renowned man of letters in the publication of books on Government, Economics and Commerce for ordinary and advanced level education in Nigeria, Dr. Olayiwola Adejare Lawal (popularly known as O. A. Lawal), has published a new book entitled; Essays on Economics Issues.

Speaking at the official launch and presentation of the book held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Saturday, the book reviewer, Dr. George Ogunleye, a lecturer at the Department of Economics, Osun State University, described the new book as apt and relevant to all the practitioners in all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, if everyone in politics and leadership positions has access to the book, it would go a long way to reform the Nigerian economy.

Ogunleye described Dr. Lawal as an erudite scholar and teacher whose books have produced many professors in different fields.

“There is nobody who did not read O. A. Lawal’s textbooks, especially in the South-West, at secondary and advanced levels in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, “The book contains 32 chapters and it covers all the sectors’ needs from which they can make informed decisions in policy formulation and implementation.

“The book will serve as a guide to policy makers in the economy in their attempt to develop functional, solution- based policy strategies to fix the economy.”

Speaking in the same vein, Professor of Economics, Olayinka Adenikinju from Bowen University, Iwo, who wrote the foreword to the book, described the book as a compendium of discussions related to government and economic issues, and that it highlights policies that are useful for development. According to her, the author, in the book, examines problems facing the nation such as unemployment, inflation and issues related to foreign investment decisions in developing countries.

The book, she said, captures the importance and role of marketing in the privatization and commercialization of government parastatals.

She recommended the book for undergraduates and postgraduate students in their studies.

“Dr. O. A. Lawal’s books are reliable and their contents are relevant and useful to learning





“Virtually, in all Business, Administration and Economics institutions, O. A Lawal books are popular textbooks in Nigeria, especially at the secondary level.

“The book, Essays on Economic Issues, is a must read book to have in the academic world; good for teaching and research,” she said.

Also, Professor (Mrs) Abimbola Owoseni, one of the children of the author, asserted that Dr. O. A. Lawal is an educationist who has established indelible legacies in education and in the publishing industry.

In his response, the author stated that he started writing books as far back as 1969 after he left university in 1967.

According to him, he joined the teaching profession in 1968 and his first book, O’Level Economics for West Africa came out in December, 1969. He attributed his successes in publishing books to the inspiration of God.

“The new book, Essays on Economic Issues, is a compilation of all my lectures that I have been giving since 1970. I believe that they are relevant; that is why I brought them together for public access.

“This new book is targeted at governments, and other allied bodies,” he said.

Leaders in media, education, business and government circles were present to launch the new book.

