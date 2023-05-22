As OKX Wallet launched the Ordinals marketplace, users holding Bitcoin (BTC) and BRC-20 tokens were beyond excited. This groundbreaking development enables investors to mint and trade Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, opening up new opportunities in the crypto space.

As Big Eyes Coin (BIG) emerges as a promising new token, many are curious to know if it will set its sights on launching on OKX, one of the largest exchanges in the market. The potential collaboration between Big Eyes Coin and OKX sparks speculation and anticipation within the crypto community.

Big Eyes Coin Plans to Launch on Top Crypto Exchanges After OKX Move

Big Eyes Coin has made waves in the crypto community with its impressive presale, amassing over $37 million in funds. While the token is set to launch on Uniswap on June 15th, it has even bigger ambitions in store.

Many investors speculate about Big Eyes Coin’s potential listing on prominent exchanges like KuCoin or Binance. However, the recent move by OKX to launch the ordinals marketplace has sparked significant interest. The cat-themed coin might be considering the possibility of launching on OKX, further fueling excitement among investors.

With the presale ending earlier than expected on June 3rd, the coin has reduced its price to entice more holders, providing a limited-time opportunity to grab Big Eyes Coin at its reduced Stage 3 price of $0.00017. This is the best time for investors to get the chance and invest in the coin before it launches on major crypto exchanges.

OKX Wallet Launches Ordinals Marketplace, How Does It Affect OKB Price?

Despite the establishment of the Bitcoin BRC-20 industry standard and the ordinals marketplace by OKX exchange, the price of OKB remains bearish. The efforts made by the crypto exchange have not had a significant impact on the price of OKB. Currently trading at $45.44, there has been a slight decrease of 0.92% in the last 24 hours, with a modest increase of 1.49% in the past seven days.





Meanwhile, OKB’s trading volume has seen a 7% increase since the announcement of OKX’s ordinals marketplace launch, investors still predict a long-term bearish trend for OKB. Some anticipate the price to drop to $43.12 by the end of the week. At present, the price trend for OKB remains relatively neutral, with slight fluctuations occurring.

Big Eyes Coin is poised for a promising future, fueled by its ambitious plans and potential listings on top crypto exchanges after OKX Wallet launched its ordinals marketplace. If you’re seeking an investment opportunity with a well-defined roadmap and upcoming exchange launches, now is the perfect time to consider Big Eyes Coin.

However, time is of the essence as the presale will conclude on June 3rd, and the attractive Stage 3 price of $0.00017 is only available for a limited period. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to visit their website and seize the potential benefits that Big Eyes Coin has to offer.

