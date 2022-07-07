NYSC: One dies as 42 corps members get service year extension in Anambra

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said about 42 corps members deployed in Anambra State will repeat their service year.

State NYSC Coordinator, Blessing Iruma, stated this on Thursday during the passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ (stream1) corps members held at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra State.

Iruma, while congratulating the outgoing corps members, regretted that 42 persons will be repeating their service, while five others will have their service periods extended in the state.

Iruma said the affected corps members defaulted at various times during their service year and urged them to turn a new leaf.

She added that certificates had been issued to corps members at the various local government NYSC offices across the 21 local government areas of the state.

She said that the corps members who successfully completed their services were issued discharge certificates.

She said, “My dear corps members, as you go forward in life, I urge you to shun corruption and sharp practices, internet fraud, get-rich-quick syndrome, and other vices that can only destroy your lives. Remember that God rewards decency and hard work.

“We are still appealing for speedy intervention on the menace done by erosion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, through proper landscaping.”

Iruma, while commending Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his contribution to youth development in the state, noted that the patriotic youths that have completed their services in all the nooks and crannies of the state and have partnered with this administration in many ways including the Educational, Health, Skills Acquisitions and Construction Work.

“We have been receiving glowing commendations from their host communities. I am glad to report that out of these corps members, three of them have been recommended for the State Honor’s Award and 11 for the State Coordinator’s letter of Commendation.

"NYSC as a scheme, will stop at nothing to recognize and celebrate hard work and accomplishments, be it academic, entrepreneurial, or innovations.





“Endeavor to remain focused and relevant at all times. I, therefore, charge you to step into the world with confidence and the Almighty God will definitely bless the work of your hands if you are diligent,” the coordinator stated.

While declaring the exercise close, Governor Soludo said “I appreciate the NYSC for availing the state, with the services of these young ones as well as bid farewell to the outgoing ones. While I thank the almighty God for his protection of you throughout the service year, I gladly wish to congratulate you all for successfully completing your service year. I wish to remark that reports received from the NYSC office and the NYSC State Governing Board were all highly commendable. You have surmounted your initial challenges and have engraved your footprints in the sand of Anambra State.

“You have in no small way partnered with the state in the developmental programs of the state essentially in government and private schools including the provision of educational materials. In rural schools Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), skill acquisition, provisions of solar street lights in some communities, environmental sanitation, construction works, charity visitations and many other ways.”

Soludo was represented at the ceremony by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Honourable Patrick Agha-Mba.