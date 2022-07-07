Wike tasks outgoing corps members on upholding national values

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday charged the outgoing corps members to uphold the ideals and values inculcated in them during their service year.

The Governor, who was represented by Dr George Nweke, Permanent Secretary of the Secretary to State Government (SSG), gave the charge during the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) passing out ceremony of 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members in Port Harcourt.

He advised the corps members to maintain high standards of the good behaviour they were taught during the one year of their service in the state.

Furthermore, He urged them to leverage the skills acquisition training given to them during the period to become employers of labour rather than job seekers.

Wike challenged them to be committed to nation-building, especially as the 2023 general elections is in view.

He stated that his administration would continue to tap from the advantages of the NYSC scheme in bridging the gap in critical areas of need such as education, healthcare, agriculture and rural infrastructure.

“We will continue to hold the scheme in high esteem and will never hesitate to make investments to improve its operations”, he said.

Earlier in his speech, Mr George Mfongang, the Rivers United State Coordinator of NYSC on behalf of the Director-General Brig Gen Mohammed Fada, congratulated the passing out corp members for the successful completion of the service year.

Mfongang stated that the 2428 corp members have contributed their quota immensely in uplifting the lives of the people of Rivers in various communities where they served.

According to him, the remarkable achievements of Corps members in their places of the primary assignment are eloquent testimonies to their readiness, commitment and capacity to be positive change agents in building the nation’s economy.

He stated that three corps members performed exceptionally well with state honours, while one received NYSC state governing board merit award.

He commended the state government for restoring the monthly payment of allowance to corps members and infrastructural upgrade of facilities in the Orientation camp.

