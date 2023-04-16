The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has distanced itself from an ex-corper, Ukanwa Ikechukwu, who was recently arraigned at the Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court in Oyo State over an alleged N235,000 fraud committed against a police officer.

In a statement released by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, the management clarified that Ikechukwu had completed his national service in February 2023, and warned all corps members that the uniform they wear does not exempt them from any form of criminality.

“The attention of the NYSC management in Oyo State has been drawn to the information circulating on social media about a corps member sent to jail in Ibadan, Oyo State, for a criminal offence.

The management wishes to make the following clarifications; the said Ukanwa Ikechuwuku is now an ex-corps member who passed out of National Service in February 2023,” Megwa said.

Explaining the allegations, Megwa added, “When he was serving, he collected a sum of N235,000 to purchase a physiotherapy machine for a woman at the police clinic where he was serving but failed to get the machine.

Every attempt made by the woman to get a refund of her money from this ex-corps member proved abortive, therefore she decided to charge him to court for criminal offence.”

Megwa emphasized that every Nigerian, including corps members, is bound by the laws of the country, and the NYSC uniform does not provide immunity from any form of criminality.

This incident serves as a reminder to all NYSC members that they are expected to uphold high ethical standards and act with integrity during and after their service year.

