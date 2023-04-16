Former Governor of Sokoto and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has been declared winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial election.

Wamakko defeated his closest opponent, the state deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party with a margin of 23,023 votes.

Announcing the results early on Sunday morning, the returning officer for the Sokoto North Senatorial Election, Ibrahim Magawata, said after the supplementary elections, the candidates of APC, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, scored total number of 141,468 to defeat Manir Dan’Iya who garnered 118,445 votes.

With his victory at the polls, Wamakko is returning to the red chamber for the third term, having first elected in 2015 after his his two-term tenure as the governor of Sokoto expired.

He was also the deputy governor to Attahiru Bafarawa for over 7 years between 1999 and 2006 before he resigned to contest for governor following political difference.

