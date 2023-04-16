Athan Achonu, a former senator of Okigwe zone (Imo North) has emerged the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the November 11th Imo governorship election.

While announcing the result of the primary election held at the Library Event centre, Owerri on Saturday, the Returning Officer of the election, Barr. Calistus Ihejiagwa said Achonu polled a total number of 134 votes to beat his closest rival, General Lincoln Ogunewe who got 121 votes.

He said, “Athan Achonu, having certified the requirements by polling the highest number of votes in the primary exercise, is hereby returned as the Imo governorship of the Labour Party.”

Athan also ran alongside Martin Agbaso, Captain Val Mbamara and Ike C Ibe.

It be recalled that Achonu won the 2015 Imo North senatorial seat under the platform of PDP but later lost his seat to the later Benjamin Uwajumogu of the APC through a rerun.

He represented the zone in less than a year.

The candidate is to slug it out with the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma, who also emerged the candidate of APC and Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP, for the November 11 Imo governorship election.

