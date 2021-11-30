NYSC DG urges corps member to promote national unity, integration with social media

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu, has urged corps members posted to Sokoto State to use social media only for the promotion of national unity and integration rather than rumour peddling and promotion of hatred.

Shuaibu stated this, on Tuesday, during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch C stream II, at Wamakko permanent orientation camp, Sokoto State.

Represented by the state coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, Shuaibu warned the corps members to shun social vices such as cultism, drugs abuse and misconduct.

The DG congratulated the corps members on the completion of their academic programmes which qualified them for mobilisation.

“I commend you for your prompt response to the clarion call to serve our fatherland. No doubt, history will be kind to you for your patriotic zeal,” he stated.

He explained that the orientation exercise would prepare them physically and mentally for their expected contributions to the progress and development of the country.

He reminded them that camp life is highly regimented, not designed to make them comfortable saying it is rather designed to expose them to the culture and traditions of their host communities.

Shuaibu further disclosed that white-collar jobs are not easy to go by now hence a need to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the scheme.

“I’m happy to inform you that many of your predecessors, who embraced vocational and entrepreneurial training of the SAED platform are now successful owners of business and employers of labour,” he added.

He advised them to continue to comply with COVID-19 prevention protocols throughout the orientation period.

He further disclosed that Federal Government has announced a plan to make a presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination by civil servants a prerequisite for gaining entry to public offices from December 1, 2021, therefore, encouraging them to get vaccinated.

He, however, thanked the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for his unalloyed support to the scheme.

The chief judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Sa a’idu Sifawa, represented by the chief magistrate, Amina Modi Yabo, administered an oath of allegiance to the 1350 corps members comprising 758 males and 600 females .

