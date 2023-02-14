The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed says that adequate measures had been put in place to provide security for corps members that will participate in the forthcoming general elections.

He stated this on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch A stream one orientation course at the Permanent Orientation camp in the Paiko community of Paikoro local government area of Niger state.

Ahmed noted that the scheme had been discussed with the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies and they have assured the scheme that everything had been put in place to ensure the security and general welfare of the corps members.

“We are in constant liaison with security agencies and critical stakeholders with a view to ensuring safety well as addressing other essential needs of corps members. We are committed to making adequate provision for security and general welfare with the policy thrust of my administration,” he said.

He enjoined the corps members to be security conscious at all times and avoid acts that can endanger their lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places and acceptance of car rides and gifts from strangers.

He advised the corps members to be wary of acts that would portray the scheme in bad light such as drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime, fraud and spreading of fake news, adding that their membership in the service does not confer on them immunity of any wrongdoings.

The Director-General, however, urged the corps members to accept their posting in good faith and perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws, urging them to integrate into their host communities with respect to their culture.

According to him, you must desist from meddling in the local politics of your host communities, rather, you should come up with community development service projects that will uplift the living standard of the host communities.

He however appealed to employers of labour to always accept corps members posted to them and make necessary provisions for their welfare as well as mentor them to develop their potential, calling on state and local governments as well as traditional leaders to prioritise the welfare of corps members.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State NYSC Coordinator in Niger State Mr Mahmud Kaura disclosed that1,90 corp members were registered during the 2023 Batch A Stream One orientation course, adding that the corps members exhibited a high sense of discipline.





He enumerated his achievements to include: the construction of a block of four bathrooms for female staff, tiling three blocks of toilet and bathroom for corps members, installing ten solar security lighting systems within the camp, purchasing double door deep freezer for the kitchen and procuring three additional 50kg gas cylinder to aid cooking among others.

Kaura disclosed that during the swearing-in ceremony, a renewed appeal was made to the state government which assured that before the end of the tenure of the present administration, key projects in the camp would be provided.

