Joseph inokotong

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has assured that its current review of the remuneration for Political, Judicial, and Public office holders in the country will be concluded before the end of the present administration and that it will be fair in carrying out this constitutional mandate.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Bello Shehu, gave this assurance while hosting members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja recently.

Shehu stated that RMAFC has demonstrated its commitment to the review exercise by simultaneously carrying out public hearings on the review exercise in the country’s six geo-political zones.

RMAFC Chairman thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the Commission in carrying out a holistic review exercise for the affected office holders. …..

The Public Relations Officer of the RMAFC, Nwachukwu Christian, said on Tuesday, 14th February 2023, that Shehu regretted poor funding of the Commission considering its strategic constitutional mandate to the country’s socio-economic development as a whole, promising to expedite action to conclude the review.

In his speech, the President of the NBA, Yakubu Chinoko Maikyan (SAN), thanked the RMAFC Chairman for the Commission’s commitment while pledging the support of the NBA for the success of the exercise.

Shehu clarified that though the last review was carried out in 2008, the process of the current exercise would determine whether the review will be upward or downwards.