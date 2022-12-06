NYSC: Bauchi state is home for you ― Gov Bala Mohammed assures Corps members

The 1,250 prospective Corps members posted to Bauchi state for the mandatory one-year exercise have been assured of their safety as they served their fatherland anywhere in the state.

The assurance was given by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Tuesday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch C Stream II Corps members.

Bala Mohammed further assured the Corps members that Bauchi is a home away from home for them, they should therefore feel free to interact and integrate into the host community.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Sen Baba Tela, urged the Corps members to take advantage of the friendly environment to gain a deeper understanding of the people of the country.

According to him “Let me assure you that Bauchi State is for you a home away from home. Our people, as you will find out for yourselves, are hospitable, friendly and caring”.

He added that “I urge you to avail yourselves of this hospitable, friendly and accommodating environment to gain a greater and deeper understanding of the people of our great country. This indeed is an opportunity for you to enrich your life and experience.”

According to him, the people of the state appreciated and understood the objectives and philosophy of the NYSC, hence, his administration’s resolve was to collaborate in order to ensure the success of the scheme in the state.

The governor, however, urged the Corps members to justify the confidence the Nation reposed in them and challenged them to seize the initiative to champion the course of national development and transformation.

The Acting Director General of NYSC, Mrs Christy Uba in her remarks earlier, commended the patriotic disposition of the Corps members as demonstrated in their readiness to participate in the orientation exercise.

Represented by the State Coordinator of the Scheme, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the DG informed them that the exercise is an avenue that would provide them with opportunities to realise their potential and attain individual feats, both during and after service.

The Acting DG added that “I enjoin you to take advantage of this golden opportunity to participate in all the camp activities.”

According to her, “This will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria. ”

