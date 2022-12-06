Cult clash claims three lives in Delta community

At least, three persons have been killed in the Ogwashi-Uku community in Delta north following attacks by members of rival cults which has thrown residents into palpable fear.

The state police command however confirmed that only three persons were murdered in the cult war.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, Aro Barger lost two of its members while one person died in the Aiye confraternity camp.

The two cult members had engaged in reprisal attacks for over four days after the alleged murder of a young man whose name was given as Ekene by a five-man gang.

One of the suspects was said to have been nabbed by some youths and later took them to the shallow grave where the victim was buried after he confessed to other members of the killing squad.

Meanwhile, security in the community has been beefed up in collaboration with the local security outfit as a way of checkmating further violence.

This is coming as tension in the metropolis is yet to ease off even though some of the leadership of the rival cult groups are believed to have gone underground.

Following the incident, the police in Ogwashi-Uku are said to have beefed up security in the metropolis in collaboration with the local security outfit as a way of checkmating further violence.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Cult clash claims 3 lives in Delta community