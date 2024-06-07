The Ondo State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has dissolved the factional executives that have been affecting the State Chapter since 2020 and constituted a Caretaker Committee to oversee the Council’s affairs.

A statement co-signed by the former NYCN Southwest National Vice President, Apostle Fajana Ezekiel, and the former secretary, Comrade Joel Feyisola, explained that the decision was made in the best interest of the youth to promote unity, progress, and effective representation.

The statement further disclosed that the dissolution of the factional executives took place today, June 7, 2024, and was officially presided over by the Honorable Commissioner of Youth in Ondo State, Hon. Saka Ogunleye Yusuf.

“Also in attendance were other distinguished personalities, including the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Tolu Adeyemi, and other top officials in the Ministry.”

“Following a thorough assessment of the situation and consultations with the affiliate member organizations and the Local Government Chapters, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, has constituted a capable and committed Caretaker Committee to ensure the smooth running of the Council and to provide effective representation for the youth of Ondo State.

“The Caretaker Committee is led by Comrade Omomowo Babatunde (Owoto), a distinguished youth leader with a proven track record of service and dedication.”

“Comrade Omomowo Babatunde (Owoto) will be supported by twelve other highly competent individuals, whose names will be disclosed shortly.

“Together, they will work tirelessly to foster unity among youth organizations, address the concerns and aspirations of the youth, and implement programs and initiatives that will contribute to the overall development of Ondo State.”

“The Ondo State National Youth Council would like to express its gratitude to the dissolved factional executives for their past contributions and efforts. We also appreciate the support and cooperation of all youth organizations, stakeholders, and the government of Ondo State during this transition period.”

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, remains committed to promoting the welfare, empowerment, and development of the youth in the state.”

“The Caretaker Committee is fully mandated to carry out statutory responsibilities and ensure that the interests of the youth are well-represented and protected.”

“We call on all youth organizations, Local Government Chapters, stakeholders, and the general public to support and cooperate with the newly appointed Caretaker Committee.

Together, we can build a stronger and more prosperous future for the youth of Ondo State. Build the Youth, Build the Nation.”