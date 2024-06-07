Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua has urged Nigerians to refrain from paying ransoms to kidnappers but to trust the government, asserting that doing so only encourages criminal activity.
The Katsina Central representative made this statement during Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, 7th June , 2024.
Yar’adua, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, emphasized that despite the fear and panic caused by the abduction of loved ones, citizens should have confidence in the government’s ability to handle the situation effectively.
