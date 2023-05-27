The management of a USA-based transportation company, Nwaguatahihia Motors, has signed its first set of brand ambassadors with veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo.O. Kanayo, alongside four others.

The other four new ambassadors include high-life musician, Dons Ifeanyi Frank (Anyidons), Okafor Ifeanyichukwu, Okoh Emmanuel Onyeka and Usulor Zeus.

The signing off of the contract was held on Friday, May 26, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island.

In his opening address, the Chief Executive Office of the company, Kingsley Okechukwu Chukwukeme, who was represented by the Chairman, Board of Directors, Dr Chima Nzewi, charged the brand ambassadors to liken the contract to a ‘family project’ and put their best for the growth of the company.

On his part, speaking on behalf of other endorsed brand representatives, Kanayo remarked that the two-year deal is targeted towards helping to build status and project profitability for the company in Nigeria.

Also, while briefing newsmen after the event, Barr. Ifeanyi Eze-Gaba, the head of the legal department of the firm, noted that Nwaguatahihia, as a new transport company in the country, deemed it necessary to identify itself with people of integrity as ambassadors in line with the goals of the company.

He also stated that novel strategies and diversification would be the core of the company, adding that Nwaguatahihia would soon kick off operations specifically in the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos State.

