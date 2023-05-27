The World Bank financed Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project has expressed interest in reshaping the famous Yankari Game Resort and Safari in Bauchi state in order to regain its place of pride as an international Tourists attraction site.

The assertion was made by the World Bank and ACReSAL project team during a 2-day assessment visit to the famous park during which they listened to the presentation by the management of the park.

The teams led by the Team Leader, Dr Joy Iganya Agene lamented the deplorable situation of the park regretting that the present picture is completely not what the story is told about it declaring that the park is living in its past glory.

The team stressed the need for comprehensive documentation of the needs assessment of the entire structure in order to attract attention from potential investors and international agencies interested in eco-tourism.

The team however agreed that the entire place needs a complete turnaround in order to attract Tourists from across the world as it used to be when Tourists from across the world came to savour the serenity of the warm springs and other Fauna.

The team stressed the need for sensitization of the host communities through livelihoods assessment so that they will join in the fight against poaching activities going on in the park due to anger of neglect.

The team stressed the need for a total packaging of what the government wants the place to look like in the nearest future in order to make it a revenue source for the government.

In her remarks, the Team Leader, Dr Joy Iganya Agene declared that definitely, the place needs to be completely turned around in line with the components objectives of ACReSAL.

National Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Abdulhamid Umar in remarks assured that efforts will be made to make the park viable and attractive again very soon in partnership with the Bauchi State Project Coordinator of ACReSAL, Dr Kabir Ibrahim.

He however said that the Management of Yankari Game Reserve and Safari should work with the Project Coordinator of ACReSAL in order to have a comprehensive checklist of the park for possible action.

Speaking earlier, Bauchi State ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Dr Kabir Ibrahim stressed the need for intervention in reclaiming the deplorable condition of Yankari Reserve in order for it to regain its lost glory.





He lamented that over the years, the place has been neglected and rendered ineffective and unattractive to Tourists even from Nigeria not to talk of from the outside as it used to be in the years past.

Kabir Ibrahim said that though ACReSAL has done a few things for the Park as part of its mandate, he stressed that a lot more needs to be done.

In his presentation earlier, the General Manager of Yankari Game Reserve and Resort, Mohammed Ladan outlined that the park has suffered neglect leading to the dilapidation of infrastructure at the Camp leading to loss of patronage.

The GM appealed for intervention by the World Bank through the ACReSAL project in order to revamp the place and make it attractive again to Tourists.

Mohammed Ladan expressed confidence that the Park can turn out to be a main revenue earner for the state and country at large as foreign visitors must part with money at the entry point into the country just as local businesses will be boosted.

