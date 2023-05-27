The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on parents, alumni and other stakeholders to take ownership of the new school and other public assets in the state. This, he said was very important in order to ensure their protection and preservation.

Besides, the governor has ordered the immediate rehabilitation of the road leading to the newly reconstructed Oke-Odo Junior High School, in the Ebute-Metta area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the weekend during the inauguration of a new block of classrooms with a multi-purpose court at the school located at Coates Street, Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government.

He said because of the requests made by various stakeholders and the bumpy ride to the venue, he was going to instruct immediate rehabilitation of the road.

The governor said to commemorate his second term inauguration, several projects had been inaugurated in all sectors.

“But here is the education sector. One of the sorts is the new Oke-Odo Junior Grammar School, where we are today.

“The school is among the several schools we have commissioned in the last three days.

“These 15 classroom blocks with more than four postcodes bring the total in the last three days to 135 new classrooms that we have added to eight public schools,” he said.

The governor reeled out the names of schools inaugurated across the state, saying that investments in education had yielded results due to consistent outstanding performance of students in various exams.

He assured continued and improved support for the education sector and urged the community to provide land for the construction of the senior secondary school arm.

The governor commended the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) for fixing the school and over 1,500 others in the last four years.





The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said the project was a promise kept assuring that the school would put it to good use.

Adefisayo thanked Sanwo-Olu for giving priority to the welfare of teachers and students which was reflected in high scores being recorded from Lagos State schools in national and other exams.

She added that even the private schools in the state were being positively impacted by the governor’s policies boosting their performance.

Chairman Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), Mr Hakeem Smith, said the old structure was demolished and reconstructed due to structural defects observed on it.

Smith said the governor instructed the intervention to avert disaster, adding that, a soil test was carried out before reconstruction on piles to prevent future collapse.

He said that concrete facials were used to protect the roof from wind-up trust in addition to other environment-friendly materials for adequate illumination and ventilation for comfort during power outages.

He said the previous derelict block in Oke Odo Junior High School existed as a two-floor classroom block abandoned due to structural defects resulting in demolition and reconstruction.

He listed facilities incorporated in the project to provide conducive teaching and learning environment for the students and teachers.

He listed other internal and external facilities in addition to recreational infrastructure in the school to provide conducive teaching and learning environment.

Alhaji Tajudeed Quadri, Community Development Committee Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government said the project has brought the opportunity for the children of the ordinary man to learn in a posh environment.

Alhaji Adenekan Idowu, an alumni of the school, said he was the first set of the school which had produced several successful experts and dignitaries.

He said that the old school degenerated to a level that some people described as “ poultry” before the intervention.

