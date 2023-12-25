The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has condemned the brutal killing of two young defenceless elephant calves at Kala Balge LGA of Borno State on December 17.

A statement issued by the President of NVMA, Dr Moses Arokoyo said a military personnel (wearing a camouflage) was caught in the act as evident in a viral video circulating across social media platforms committing the act.

NVMA said the inhumane act depicts the premeditated and willful termination of a harmless and defenceless creature’s life, and it also infringes on the animal’s right to live, which is their duty to protect as Veterinarians.

The state further stated that the NVMA also received reports of killings of two booted eagles which migrated from Europe but were killed in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

“We wish to inform our colleagues and the entire Veterinary community that the Nigerian National Park Service is already being engaged on the issue and in line with further investigations, the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association will work in collaboration with the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) and The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to get a sustainable solution to the continued Animal brutality as this is becoming of increasing concern.

“It is also worthy to note that this act may not be unconnected to the lack of awareness and sensitivity about the significance of wildlife conservation and options of non-lethal methods of self-preservation to mitigate threats from these endangered wildlife species.

“Hence, we will ensure that adequate steps are taken to correct this through intensified sensitization campaigns.

“The NVMA uses this medium to once again reiterate the need for the employment of Veterinarians across the Local Government areas in Nigeria who will be saddled with not just Wildlife preservation responsibility but Animal Health and will also provide early warning on disease outbreaks, especially Zoonotic diseases.

“Veterinarians are the Gate Keepers of Public health as current trends have shown that Seventy-five per cent (75%) of emerging and re-emerging diseases are of animal origin.

“The NVMA remains committed to the preservation and welfare of the over four hundred million (400,000,000) livestock in Nigeria and we are open to collaborations with all stakeholders to prevent the recurrence of this act and ensure a mutual co-existence between humans, wildlife and all other members of the ecosystem”, the statement added.

