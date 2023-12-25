Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), identified as World Institute for Peace, on Monday, issued a 7-day ultimatum to the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State chapter, to call off their ongoing strike or face legal action.

The group also called on the federal government to increase the salaries of the country’s military personnel, noting that they were not being adequately compensated for their sacrifices and dedication to the nation.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the executive director of

Lamina Omotoyosi, who gave the warning, noted that the lingering industrial action by JUSUN had disrupted the judicial process and denied citizens their rights to a fair and timely trial.

According to him, “the ongoing strike by JUSUN, Osun State chapter, has disrupted the judicial process and denied citizens their right to a fair and timely trial. This strike action undermines the principles of justice and hampers the overall functioning of the legal system.

“We, therefore, issue a 7-day ultimatum to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun chapter, to call off their strike and resume their duties immediately.

“We believe that dialogue and negotiation should be the primary means of resolving disputes, and it encourages both parties involved to engage in constructive discussions to find a mutually beneficial solution. However, if the union fails to comply with this ultimatum, we will have no choice but to pursue legal action against the organisation,” Omotoyosi remarked.

While commenting on the sacrifices of the country’s military personnel, he contended that there is need to increase their salaries in order to boost their morale for the overall security of the nation and makes up for the risks and challenges inherent in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Omotoyosi stated: “Our Institute recognises the crucial role played by the military in maintaining peace and security within Nigeria. However, it is disheartening to note that military personnel are not adequately compensated for their sacrifices and dedication to the nation.

“We strongly urge the Federal Government to increase military salaries to reflect the risks and challenges faced by these brave men and women.

“The military personnel in Nigeria faces numerous challenges, including combating insurgency, terrorism, and maintaining internal security. These tasks require immense physical and mental strength, as well as a high level of professionalism. It is only fair that their salaries are commensurate with the risks they undertake and the responsibilities they bear. By increasing military salaries, the government can demonstrate its appreciation for their service and motivate them to continue their selfless commitment to the nation.

“The Nigerian military plays a crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s security and territorial integrity. However, the sacrifices made by military officers often go unnoticed, particularly in terms of their remuneration. Increasing the salaries of Nigerian military personnel is essential to recognising their dedication, motivating their performance, and ensuring the long-term effectiveness of the armed forces, “Omotoyosi posited.